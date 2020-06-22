POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Brady Potts, 21, Lincoln, criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 104 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 10:12 a.m., West Airport Road, fire assist, check burn permit. 12:30 p.m., South 10th Street, fire assist, carbon detector. 1:58 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:16 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:27 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.