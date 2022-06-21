POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, June 20: Thomas Brizendine, 38, homeless, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing, reckless driving, driving under suspension and criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:33 a.m. East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:47 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:43 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, false alarm; 11:25 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, false alarm; 11:46 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 1:17 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4:06 p.m., 850th Road, mutual aid to Hadar; 4:56 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, no transport; 6:03 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:30 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, smoke reported; 8:36 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services;
Tuesday, 1:50 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4:48 a.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.