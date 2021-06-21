POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Juan Nava, 18, 301 N. Birch St., driving under suspension.
Saturday: Quintin Cowling, 20, homeless, driving under suspension. Stephanie Brugman, 27, 1309 Impala Drive, Apt. C, third-degree assault.
Sunday: Josue Larios Ramos, 22, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, obstruction of a peace officer, open alcohol container. Jared Heifner, 29, Omaha, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, fictitious plates.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 97 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:58 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:13 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:41 p.m., 836th Road, fuel leak. 8:56 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:19 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:22 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:19 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:18 a.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:15 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:23 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:10 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:14 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:34 a.m., Woodhurst Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:42 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:41 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:13 p.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:47 p.m., Fifth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:02 p.m., East Highway 24, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:09 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, smoke detected. 12:24 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:15 a.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.