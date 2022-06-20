POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday, June 17: Connor Flood, 31, 108 S. 54th St., Omaha, second degree trespassing, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 91 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:07 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:52 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:21 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:25 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:36 p.m., Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:48 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 1:02 p.m., South 11th Street, no transport; 6:14 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:05 p.m., Channel Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday: 8:22 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:18 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:32 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:14 p.m. Columbia Street and Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.