POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:31 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:52 a.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, fire assist; 10:49 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, fire assist; 1:13 p.m., Kansas Street, fire alarm, false alarm; 1:41 p.m., rescue call, fire assist; 3:26 p.m., injury accident; 8:01 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Friday: 12:13 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:03 a.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.