POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Desiree Gronenthal, 18, Humphrey, minor in possession.
Thursday: Konni Lorenzo, 41, 114 W. Pasewalk Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, open alcohol container, failure to furnish, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:27 a.m., Sunnydell Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:33 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:23 p.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:10 p.m., North 27th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:20 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:47 p.m., Fifth Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:15 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:26 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:07 a.m., Fifth Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport.