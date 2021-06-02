POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jeremie Jung, 33, 1224 W. Park Ave., third-degree domestic assault, Woodbury County warrant.
Accidents
A collision with a building May 6 at the Lakewood Apartments property damaged a vehicle owned by Elizabeth Villasenor, 1400 Lakewood Drive, Apt. A2.
A collision May 6 on 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Francisco Ramirez, 919 S. 14th St., and John Canham, 1225 Elm Ave.
A collision May 6 on the 400 block of East Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Deborah Potts, 2106 Maurer Drive, and Kristi Allen, Battle Creek.
A collision May 6 on Koenigstein Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Iliana Cardona, 1208 Taylor Ave.
A collision May 7 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Nicholas Archer, 4409 S. 13th St., and Patricia Coover, 503 Sherwood Road.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:17 a.m., Eldorado Road, fire call. 12:03 p.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:24 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:10 p.m., Third Street and Northwestern Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:52 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:15 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:37 p.m., Greenlawn Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:11 p.m., 556th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
1:13 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:25 a.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, no transport.