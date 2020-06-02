POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Hunter Halsey, 23, 55475 835 Road. theft by unlawful taking, $0-500.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday, 7:36 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:37 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:27 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:32 p.m., Market Lane, fire call, false alarm; 4:23 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:04 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:18 p.m., North First Street, fire call, false alarm; 7:42 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire call, false alarm;9:02 a.m., south 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:28 a.m., Bridge Road, rescue call, no transport.