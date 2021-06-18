POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Nicklas Meis, 32, 424 Hastings Ave., driving during revocation. Devin Delgado, 25, 511 Verges Ave., No. 2B, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:20 a.m., Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:54 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:10 p.m., North Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:36 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:32 p.m., West Cedar Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 6:32 a.m., Union Creek Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.