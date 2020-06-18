POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A hit and run collision May 9 damaged a vehicle owned by Noah Pfeifer, 607 Elm Ave., No. 1.
A collision May 13 on 1300 W. Monroe Ave. damaged a vehicle driven by George Bivol, Tukwila, Washington, and a vehicle owned by Daws Trucking, Milford.
A hit and run collision May 7 on on South 25th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Travis Schaefer, 309 S. 10th St.
A collision May 15 on North Ninth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Joe Kleve, 309 N. Ninth St., and a vehicle owned by Jacob Walker, 308 N. Ninth St.
A collision May 16 at 916 S. 13th St. damaged vehicles driven by Payton Robinson, Madison, and Roger Pilger, Carroll.
A collision May 18 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Martin Velasquez, 607 S. First St., No. 2, and Taylor Kemper, 305 S. Sixth St.
A collision May 25 on Krenzien Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Teegan Kennedy, 503 S. Ninth St., and a vehicle owned by Scott Olson, 84351 548th Ave.
An unoccupied vehicle owned by the City of Norfolk, 309 S. Fifth St., caused an estimated $100 to sod owned by Rich Clausen, 200 Bridge Road, on May 25.
A property damage collision May 26 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Gart Merchant, 205 S. 25th St., and Brenda Love, 306 N. Cottonwood St., and caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to a building owned by Julie Hermsen, 404 W. Norfolk Ave.
A collision May 26 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Linda Taege, 1401 Andrews Drive, and Andrew Leonard, 1000 S. Third St.
A collision May 27 on East Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Mike Hronek, Oakdale, and Amanda Gilmore, 1406 Channel Road.
A collision May 27 on Braasch Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Josh Bauermeister, Pierce, and Roy Bullard, 306 N. Eighth St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 6:31 a.m., rescue call, accident, no transport. 9:33 a.m., Magnet Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:30 p.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:24 p.m., South Fifth St., fire assist, power lines down. 7:47 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:18 a.m., South 13th Street, fire call, mulch fire. 2:45 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:45 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:12 a.m., Battle Creek, rescue call, mutual aid. 5:18 a.m., 561st Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.