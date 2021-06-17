POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Adam Mittelstaedt, 43, 508 S. Eighth St., two Madison County felony warrants.
Thursday: Samuel Nixon, 36, 2109 W. Prospect Ave., driving under the influence, refusing a chemical test, open container. Rory Wayne, 34, Lansing, Kansas, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 1:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:07 p.m., East Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:34 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:21 p.m., North 13th Place, fire assist, carbon monoxide detected. 8:39 p.m., Grant Avenue, fire assist, carbon monoxide detected. 11:37 p.m., North Fifth Street, car fire.