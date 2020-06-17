POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

June 11: Dennis Sheaks, 36, homeless, disturbing the peace. Jerica Moore, 31, Council Bluffs, Iowa, disturbing the peace.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 43 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue Unit Calls

Tuesday: 9:15 a.m., Highway 81, fire call, tire fire. 12:45 a.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:04 p.m., Shannon Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:07 p.m, 2600 Westside Plaza, rescue call, no transport.

