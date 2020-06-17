POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 11: Dennis Sheaks, 36, homeless, disturbing the peace. Jerica Moore, 31, Council Bluffs, Iowa, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 9:15 a.m., Highway 81, fire call, tire fire. 12:45 a.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:04 p.m., Shannon Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:07 p.m, 2600 Westside Plaza, rescue call, no transport.