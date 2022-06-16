POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Britney Alvarado-Meciel, 20, 927 S. 13th Place, obstructing a police officer. Norma Hernandez, 19, 506 S. Seventh St., third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:16 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:56 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:32 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:19 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:01 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:52 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:05 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:55 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:34 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.