POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Andrew Strom, 38, homeless, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:09 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:28 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:17 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:43 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:52 a.m., South 49th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.