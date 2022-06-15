POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jazz Buttaro, 34, 510 Verges Ave., No. 6, Butler County warrant. Abigail Simons, 18, 105 Broadmoor Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:47 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:49 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:31 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:54 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:45 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:54 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:38 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 5:32 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, mutual aid rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:50 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.