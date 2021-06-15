POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Andrew Molick, 24, 715 S. 11th St., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A collision June 3 on the 2600 block of Westside Plaza Drive damaged vehicles driven by Krystal Sharp, Stanton, and John Snyder, 1701 Riverside Blvd., No. 74.
A collision June 5 at a parking lot in the 700 block of South 25th Street damaged vehicles owned by Lorine Fields, Leigh, and Antonio Orozco-Contreras, Wisner.
A collision June 5 on Emerald Drive damaged vehicles driven by David Kelley, 712 S. 12th St., and Dustin Anderson (not present), 405 Emerald Drive.
A collision June 9 on the 700 block of South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Evalyn Denny, 2000 W. Madison Ave., and a vehicle owned by Trafcon Inc. (driver not present).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 4:28 p.m., South 13th Street, car fire. 5:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:25 p.m., North Hickory Street, downed power line. 6:31 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:29 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 9:05 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:27 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:11 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:52 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:39 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:32 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:23 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:02 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:32 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:30 a.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:40 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:38 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:14 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:07 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:19 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.