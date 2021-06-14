POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jakawin Webb, 18, 1610 Hillview Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia. Martrail Edwards, 21, 1306 W. Park Ave., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault, driving during revocation, no valid registration, no proof of insurance.
Friday: Coty Payne, 30, Stanton, Madison County warrant. Tyler Smith, 34, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 4, child abuse.
Saturday: Shawn Klinetobe, 21, 610 S. First St., driving under the influence. Juan Gallegos-Rasgado, 60, Omaha, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension. Danica All Around, 32, 1202 N. 11th St., driving under the influence, transporting a child while intoxicated. Brian Seier, 55, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 30, Buffalo County warrant.
Sunday: Ivan Capetillo, 21, 1110 Koenigstein Ave., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 103 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 4:28 p.m., South 13th Street, car fire. 5:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:25 p.m., North Hickory Street, downed power line. 6:31 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:29 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 9:05 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:27 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:11 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:52 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:39 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:32 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:23 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:02 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:32 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport.