POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:10 a.m., Jonathan Circle, smoke detector. 10:28 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:39 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:52 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:58 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:18 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire. 2:26 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:48 p.m., South Fourth Street, hazardous materials response. 8:03 p.m., Heather Lane, public service. 9:20 p.m., North Third Street, fire assist. 10:50 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport.