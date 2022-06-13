POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Bradley Miller, 36, 1404 Country Club Road, Apt. 3, probation violation. Janine Moore, 58, 707 W. Walnut Ave., No. 6, disturbing the peace.
Saturday: Jacob Negrette, 37, 1505 Glenmore Drive, Apt. 202, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 103 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 8:54 a.m., First Street and Braasch Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:43 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:02 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:30 a.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:26 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:48 p.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:53 p.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:26 p.m., Spruce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:51 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 2:05 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:38 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.