POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 14: Carlos Arellano, 19, 3207 S. 12th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
May 28: Jacob Thramer, 31, homeless, second-degree trespass.
May 31: Michael Aufrance, 31, 1229 Blue Stem Circle, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension.
Friday: Dion Hood, 32, 916 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 21, first-degree sexual assault. Michael Paris, 36, 200 S. 11th St., Madison County warrant.
Saturday: Cole Pritchett, 18, 2120 Sheridan Drive, minor in possession.
Sunday: Cody Lehmann, 31, 54753 845th Road, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 110 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:35 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:13 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:19 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:33 p.m., North Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:31 p.m., South Fourth Street, carbon monoxide detected. 6:23 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:13 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:25 a.m., 25th Street and Highway 275, rescue call, no transport. 2:37 a.m., South Pine Street and Omaha Avenue, fire. 3:39 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, truck fire. 4:15 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:35 p.m., Sunset Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:53 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:10 p.m., South Willow Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:59 p.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:38 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:23 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5 a.m., West Madison Avenue, detector malfunction.