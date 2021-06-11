POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Corey Julius, 44, 1900 Parker Circle, No. D, third-degree domestic assault.
Accidents
A collision May 24 on the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Charles Hart, Council Hill, Oklahoma, and Richard Fomby, Sweet Water, Texas.
A collision May 24 on the 1300 block of Highway 275 damaged vehicles driven by Derrick Dohmen, Wayne, and Kevin Brandt, St. Paul.
A collision May 26 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by William Wetjen, 1209 Eldorado Road, and Ivy Vu, 1603 E. Maple Ave.
A collision May 27 on Koenigstein Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Donald Robertson, 804 Koenigstein Ave., and building property on the 800 block of Koenigstein Avenue.
A collision May 26 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles owned by Seth Borer, 408 Roland St., and John Rath, 107 N. 10th St.
A collision May 27 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Jeffrey Schuckman, 1206 N. Ninth St., and Jacob Erickson, 1703 Bel Air Road.
A collision May 28 on the 800 block of Highway 35 and Channel Road damaged a vehicle owned by Debra Jensen, 121 Washington Ave.
A collision May 31 on Omaha Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Jonathan Ostolaza, 610 S. 10th St.
A collision May 31 at a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Lynette Peterson, 112 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 7, and Judy Patefield (not present), 620 N. 18th St.
A collision June 1 in the Sunset Plaza Mall parking lot damaged vehicles owned by Sandra Korth, 601 Adare Road, and Tavion Leatherdale, Wayne.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:38 a.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:05 p.m., Fifth Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:47 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:23 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:45 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 2:20 a.m., Koenigsein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:31 a.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, no transport. 5:33 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.