POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A hit and run collision May 9 on West Prospect Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Chloe Fischer, 1103 E. Park Ave.
A collision May 9 on Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Lavonne Koehler, Wausa, and Martin Mejia-Garcia, 800 S. 20th St.
A collision May 1 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Emma Beckman, Pierce, and Yolanda Sanchez, 2003 W. Madison Ave.
A collision May 6 on Minnelusa Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Barbara Ellsworth, 1202 Bel Ridge Road, and Daniel Redwing, 102 Woodland Drive.
A collision May 7 on 2400 West Pasewalk Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Emily Harvey, 506 S. 12th St., and Sondra Cartsens, Meadow Grove.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 8:14 a.m., West Pasewalk Ave., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:41 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:45 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.