POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Vanessa Centeno, 30, homeless, Madison County warrant. Anthony Gustafson, 26, 215 Jefferson Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more). Shaun Jenkins, 39, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., No. 1, third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:05 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:55 p.m., Sunset Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:14 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:14 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, no transport.