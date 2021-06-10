POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 6:53 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:29 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:25 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, building fire. 1:47 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:20 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:30 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 4:34 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.