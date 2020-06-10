POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jasmine King Willis, 18, 801 S. Fifth Street, theft ($0-$200).
Accidents
A hit and run collision May 9 on West Prospect Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Chloe Fischer, 1103 E. Park Ave.
A collision May 9 on Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Lavonne Koehler, Wausa, and Martin Mejia-Garcia, 800 S. 20th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 53 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 8:35 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:30 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:47 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:58 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:06 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:04 p.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:06 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:05 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, fire call. 6:03 p.m., Sixth Street, fire call. 6:42 p.m., Fairview Drive, fire call. 6:47 p.m., Taylor Avenue, fire call. 6:55 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:12 p.m., Spruce Avenue, fire call. 10:18 p.m., Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 12:15 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, fire call.