POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 14: Yuliana Halai, 19, 407 E. Walnut Ave., reckless driving.
May 23: Chelsey Foulk, 35, 207 N. Cottonwood St., obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest.
Wednesday: Juan Garcia, 23, 1402 Lakewood Drive, Apt. B2, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia..
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:40 a.m., Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:27 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:34 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:51 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:24 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:44 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:46 p.m., South 14th Place, smoke detected. 2:07 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:01 p.m., 13th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:36 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, smoke detected.
Wednesday: 8:44 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:47 a.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:29 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:42 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:33 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:31 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:23 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:08 p.m., Legacy Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.