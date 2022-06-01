POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 7: Antonia Doss, 41, 1805 Parker Circle, No. 4, protection order violation.
May 17: Emily Anderson, 31, Lincoln, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Tuesday: Zachariah Andrews, 27, 1909 Krenzien Drive, probation detainer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:10 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:21 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:18 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, hazardous materials response. 2:33 p.m., North Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:34 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, hazardous materials response. 11 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:01 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.