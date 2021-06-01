POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 10: Grant Hoferer, 38, Center, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 14: Elena Flores, 24, 1327 S. First St., driving under suspension, no insurance.
Saturday: Andrew Molic, 22, 715 S. 11th St., two Lancaster County warrants. Robert Christensen, 18, 214 S. Ninth Street, protection order violation. Isiah Ames, 19, 84603 561st Ave., criminal mischief. Carmen Buoy, 20, 604 Georgia Ave., driving under suspension.
Monday: Jonathan Ostolaza, 25, 610 S. 10th St., willful reckless driving, no valid operator’s license.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 93 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 8:55 a.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:31 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:44 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:08 a.m., North 19th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:01 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:11 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:47 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:53 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:40 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:20 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, no transport. 1:12 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:05 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:13 a.m., Eldorado Road, house fire. 2:58 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.