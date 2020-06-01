POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Samantha J. Brouhard, 35, 123 N. 25th Street Apt. 37, Madison County warrant.
Sunday, Josephine Rundback, 21, Bartlett, possession of controlled substance-meth.
Sunday, Abe Marshall, 34, Bartlett, possession of marijuana, less than an ounce and open container violation.
Sunday, Caiden Terry, 18. 105 E. Prospect Ave. minor in possession, possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and speeding.
Sunday, Gabriel Gonzales, 18, 309 W. Bluff, minor in possession and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.
Sunday, Corbyn Crosier, 18, 310 Chapin St., minor in possession and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Saturday, Ellis Cournoyer, 39, 112 Jefferson Ave., possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, warrant.
Friday, Corey Word, 24, 507 Elm Ave., Apt. 3, obstruction
disturbing the peace.
Friday, Aaron Wims, 36, 112 Goldstrike Drive, Apt. 4, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 106 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Sunday, 11:28 p.m., Sheridan Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services;12:01 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:37 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:28 p.m., McIntosh Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:35 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:19 p.m., Lakeview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:39 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 11:15 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport; 5:52 p.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.