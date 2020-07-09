POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. midnight Wednesday, police responded to 39 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday, 9:02 a.m., Valley View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:50 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:54 p.m., East Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:26 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:50 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport; 8:40 p.m., South 16th Street, fire call, garage fire; 10:40 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue all, transported to Faith Regional; 11:49 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport; Thursday, 12:22 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.