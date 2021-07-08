POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:27 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:10 a.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:37 a.m., Verges Avenue, false alarm. 10:42 a.m., 19th Street and Highway 275, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 2:14 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:21 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 4:32 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 9:32 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:40 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, false alarm.