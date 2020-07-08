POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: John Lowe, 66, Newcastle, urinating in public. Crystal Alvarez, 30, 1804 Parker Circle, No. F, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 6:48 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:29 a.m., Mulberry Drive, gas leak, hazardous materials. 9:30 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:37 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:56 p.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:33 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, carbon monoxide alarm, hazardous materials. 3:46 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:03 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:29 p.m., El Camino Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:49 p.m., 559th Avenue, rescue call, injury, fire assist.