POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, July 6, Tyler Brandt, 22, 1400 S. Fourth Street, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10:54 a.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:29 p.m., rescue call, no transport; 5:31 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:32 p.m., South 16th Street, car fire, no fire; 7:52 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:29 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; Thursday: 4 a.m., 552nd and 830th Road, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4:30 a.m., Sunrise Drive, false alarm; 6:06 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, fire.