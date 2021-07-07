POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Rayne Henderson, 31, Plainview, theft.
Wednesday: Pamela Burns, 27, 826 S. Seventh St., driving under the influence, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:33 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:53 a.m., Cedar Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:48 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:47 p.m., Grove Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:35 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:19 p.m.