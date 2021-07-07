POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Tuesday: Rayne Henderson, 31, Plainview, theft.

Wednesday: Pamela Burns, 27, 826 S. Seventh St., driving under the influence, possession of marijuana.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday: 9:33 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:53 a.m., Cedar Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:48 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:47 p.m., Grove Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:35 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:19 p.m.

