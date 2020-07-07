POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 8:16 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:14 a.m., South First Street, false alarm. 12:27 a.m., North Eight Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:12 a.m., South Fourth Street, fire assist, garbage fire. 2:34 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:38 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:06 p.m., Chesnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:09 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:38 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, tranpsorted to Faith Regional. 4:29 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:11 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:17 p.m., South Second Street, oil spill, fire assist.
Monday: 2:11 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:40 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:06 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, gas leak, fire assist. 1:54 p.m., West Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:44 p.m., West Highway 275, rescue call, intercept, transported to Faith Regional. 4:56 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:18 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:42 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport.