POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 51 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. Columbia Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:30 a.m. 837th Road, fire-assist, check burn permit; 2:27 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:46 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:10 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:19 p.m., Omaha Avenue, fire-assist, carbon monoxide leak.