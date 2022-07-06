POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Lukus Johnson, 20, Norfolk, third-degree assault. Zachary Beed, 33, 2300 Clearfield Drive, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:22 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:19 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:17 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:54 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 p.m., El Camino Drive, gas leak. 3:18 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:25 p.m., West Park Avenue, fire. 4:33 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:42 p.m., South 12th Street, downed power line. 4:43 p.m., North Airport Road, fire.
Wednesday: 1:28 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:11 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:48 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.