POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Krystal Sharp, 41, Stanton, driving under the influence of drugs.
Monday: Ramiro Lemus, 23, 111 S. 22nd Drive, Madison County warrant. Amber Bruguier, 36, 510 S. First St., No. 4, Madison County warrant. Abraham Montalvo, 49, 205 Westridge Drive, third-degree domestic violence, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:37 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:21 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:36 a.m., South Third Street, car fire. 9:11 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:54 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:46 a.m., Milan Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:29 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:06 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:59 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:44 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:54 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.