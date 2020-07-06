POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Wyatt Walker, 24, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 55, two counts of theft.
Saturday: Michael Thibodeau, 51, 618 W. Walnut Ave., public indecency. Chaz Dubry, 28, no address listed, warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and Thursday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 154 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Friday: 7:31 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:53 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:06 p.m., Medelman’s Lake, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:41 p.m., North Victor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday: 5:43 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:40 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:51 p.m., South First street, fire assist, illegal burn. 2:35 p.m., Dover Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:22 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, fire call, grass fire.