POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Monday: Ayli Ruiz Mazariegos, 21, 308 S. 14th St., third-degree assault. Michael Garver, 38, 521 Lincoln Ave., third-degree assault.

Tuesday: Michael Fox, 37, Orchard, probation detainer.

Police calls

On Monday and Tuesday, police responded to 95 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday: 8:26 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:27 a.m., 10th Street and Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:49 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.

