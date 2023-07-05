POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Ayli Ruiz Mazariegos, 21, 308 S. 14th St., third-degree assault. Michael Garver, 38, 521 Lincoln Ave., third-degree assault.
Tuesday: Michael Fox, 37, Orchard, probation detainer.
Police calls
On Monday and Tuesday, police responded to 95 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:26 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:27 a.m., 10th Street and Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:49 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.