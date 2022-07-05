POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Jacob Ragsdale, 29, homeless, obstructing a police officer. Richard Haswell, 42, 2505 W. Madison Ave., driving during revocation.
Sunday: Manuel Larios-Ramos, 33, 201 N. Cottonwood St., leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 166 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:17 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:07 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:14 p.m., Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:05 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:12 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 1:07 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:29 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:43 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:17 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:13 p.m., Omaha Avenue, fire. 10:21 p.m., Andy’s North Shore Drive, fire. 10:27 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, fire. 10:35 p.m., West Madison Avenue, fire. 10:57 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:01 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, fire. 1:46 a.m., West Madison Avenue, fire. 1:57 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:49 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:49 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:02 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:09 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:15 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:54 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:17 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:51 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.