POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision June 20 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Cooper Jaeke, 117 Morningside Drive, and Xena Shipps, 204 Miller Ave.
A collision June 20 on South First Street damaged vehicles owned by Luis Diaz-Garces, Madison, and Leslie Larios-Ramos (not present), 201 N. Cottonwood St.
A collision June 20 on South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Manuel Larios-Ramos, 201 N. Cottonwood St., and Jason Kollmar, 2812 Pinnacle Drive.
A collision June 22 on the 700 block of West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Jeffery Thelen, Stanton, and Bruce Huntley, Stanton.
A collision June 22 on 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Damian Hess, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., and Jessica Hubbard, 100 S. 24th St.
A collision June 24 in the 1200 block of West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Rachael Rezac, Bennington, and Robert Kolterman, 907 Meadow Lane.
A collision June 25 at a parking lot in the 2100 block of West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Starrchile Davis, 808 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 202, and Michael Jasperson, 1300 W. Elm Ave.
A collision June 25 in the 1200 block of Alaska Avenue damaged vehicles driven by William Smith, 901 S. First St., No. 3, and Steven Janssen, 2903 Pinnacle Drive.
A collision June 26 in the 1900 block of Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Dezmond Jones, 608 W. Pasewalk Ave., and Robert Macdonald, Blair.
A collision June 28 in the 1300 block of Valli Hi Road damaged vehicles driven by Jose Leon-Topete, 1809 Wyndham Road, and Douglas Langston, 1305 Valli Hi Road.
A collision June 28 on South Ninth Street damaged vehicles driven by Justin Starman, 818 S. Eighth St., and Barry Brown, 4910 W. Benjamin Ave.
A collision June 29 on the 800 block of South Fourth Street damaged a vehicle owned by Kathy Nichols, Stanton, and parked vehicles owned by Janice Hledik, 811 S. Fourth St., and Tracy Vogt, 808 S. Fourth St.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 1:26 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:50 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:51 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:05 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:06 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:31 p.m., Taylor Avenue, fire. 10:31 p.m., Verges Avenue, fire. 11:15 p.m., 16th Street, fire.
Monday: 2:26 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, car fire. 3:57 a.m., 25th Street, carbon monoxide alarm.