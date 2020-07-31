POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Michael Fowler, 29, 1110 Koenigstein Ave., possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday: Rashid Perry, 20, 303 S. 10th St., criminal mischief.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 10:06 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:56 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, fire call, car fire. 10:22 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.