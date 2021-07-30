POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Adam Henn, 40, 1307 Hendricks St., Madison County warrant. Jeffrey Hoadley, 29, 808 S. 11th St., assault by strangulation, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:51 a.m., Omaha Avenue, fire alarm. 9:12 a.m., Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:29 a.m., Fairview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:26 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:41 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:43 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:14 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:24 p.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:09 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:26 p.m., Eldorado Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 1:19 a.m., 20th Street, fuel spill. 1:46 a.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:12 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.