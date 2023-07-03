POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Roberto Rodriguez-Sanchez, 50, 407 N. 13th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving during revocation.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 126 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday: 11:42 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:25 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:27 p.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:35 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:22 p.m., Meadow Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:30 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:07 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday: 5:31 a.m., Linden Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:34 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, fire assist. 4:07 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:53 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:47 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:13 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.