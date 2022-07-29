POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision June 30 on South 11th Street damaged vehicles driven by Anthony Dubas, Fullerton, and Jenaye Wegener, Humphrey.
A collision June 30 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Chase Pflueger, 2206 Skyline Drive, and Cassie Smith, 1607 Riverside Blvd.
A hit-and-run accident July 2 on North 13th Street injured pedestrian Cami Story, 1211 W. Nebraska Ave., and a vehicle driven by Manuel Larios-Ramos, Norfolk.
A collision July 5 on South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Cooper Jaeke, 117 Morningside Drive, and Lois Hall, 2009 Hillview Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 45 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:19 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:31 p.m., East Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:47 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:49 p.m., Ninth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:23 p.m., West Nucor Road, burn permit check. 5:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:10 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:11 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:07 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, mutual aid rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 1:09 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.