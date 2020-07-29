POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 9:40 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:30 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 10:48 a.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:57 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:07 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:45 p.m., 557th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faiht Regional.
Thursday: 1:15 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:12 a.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:22 a.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6 a.m., Hadar, fire call, mutual aid, rural.