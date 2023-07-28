POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision July 19 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Aja Synovec, 1903 W. Madison Ave., and Dennis Bretschneider, 1901 Westwood Drive.
A collision July 19 on West Madison Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Anna Greenberger, Neligh, and Kimberly Throener, 1203 N. 12th St.
A hit-and-run accident July 19 in the 200 block of North Ninth Street damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Denise Dutton, 203 N. Ninth St.
A collision July 20 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Kenzie Janssen, 2903 Pinnacle Drive, and Rosemary Schwartz, 305 N. 25th St.
A collision July 20 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Cassie Vavricek, 504 W. Park Ave., Jackson Kube, 900 Blue Stem Circle, and Tania Meza Alvarado, 1000 N. Victory Road.
A collision July 20 on West Benjamin Avenue with a construction barrier damaged a vehicle owned by Ashley Depledge, Stanton.
A collision July 20 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Andrew Peatrowsky, Stanton, and Michael Keeney, Hadar.
A collision July 20 on South Eighth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Bryan Lohan, 1312 Hayes Ave., and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Amy Rhodes, 605 S. Eighth St.
A collision July 21 on North Second Street damaged vehicles owned by Brittney Palik, David City, and Randall Matteo, 2200 N. 49th St.
A collision July 23 on Bonita Drive damaged an ATV owned by Samuel Husk, Wedowee, Alabama.
A collision July 26 with a building in the 2300 block of Market Lane damaged a vehicle driven by Ann Kollars, 800 Eastridge St.
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 6:46 a.m. North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:35 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 11;20 a.m. East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:46 p.m., Chestnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:48 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:50 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:55 p.m., 25th Street and Cowboy Trail, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:47 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:53 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:10 p.m., Highway 81 and 835th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Friday: 1:04 a.m., East Grove Avenue, false alarm; 2:11 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:10 a.m., Highway 35 and Industrial Road, hay bale fire.