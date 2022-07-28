POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Cliffard Corn, 39, homeless, four Madison County warrants.
Thursday: Kateri Wichman, 21, Grand Island, open alcohol container. Dominique Gonzalez, 30, homeless, first-degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:51 a.m., Gerecke Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:53 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 1:56 p.m., 12th Street and Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:20 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:18 p.m., North 27th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:23 p.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:58 p.m., 12th Street, Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:27 p.m., Dover Drive, fire. 11:06 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 6:03 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.