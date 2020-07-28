POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: William Hammock, 34, 1401 S. Third St., No. 3, burning violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 6:44 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:05 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:49 a.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:30 a.m. Park Avenue, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:09 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:09 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, false alarm.
Tuesday: 12:28 a.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported Faith Regional. 2:23 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.